The Kansas basketball team suffered a scare on Sunday, December 29 following a win over the Stanford Cardinal. While the Jayhawks were preparing to make their way back to campus, the team plane suffered engine failure which forced the team back to San Jose.

Luckily, the plane landed safely and no one was injured.

“Upon our return flight home from San Jose, CA, roughly 20 minutes into the flight, one of the engines failed,” a statement from the Kansas University athletic department read. “The pilot immediately contacted the San Jose Airport where we returned and made a safe landing. We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air. We will stay the night in San Jose and return to Lawrence once the plans have been finalized.

“Thankful to report that everyone onboard is safe and sound.”

@KUHoops plane blows engine on flight back to Lawrence. We just landed safely back in San Jose. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/aAKPcavCUK — Ryan White (@ryanwhite_01) December 30, 2019

Kansas will have the week off after their win over Stanford before returning to action on Saturday, January 4 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Tip-off at Allen Fieldhouse is set for 3:00 p.m. ET local time.

