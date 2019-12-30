PFL Championship Weigh-in Results 2019: Harrison vs Pacheco

The Professional Fighters League wraps up 2019 with the PFL Championship in New York City on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31. The event takes place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and features a whopping six championship bouts.

The main card will air live on ESPN2, while the lone preliminary bout airs on ESPN+.

Headlining the 2019 PFL Championship is a clash between two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco as they battle it out for the women’s lightweight championship.

The winners of every main card bout will receive the season’s $1 million grand prize for bringing home gold.

Other bouts include David Michaud vs. Ray Cooper III for the welterweight championship, Ali Isaev vs. Jared Rosholt for the heavyweight belt, Natan Schulte vs. Loik Radzhabov for the lightweight title, Lance Palmer vs. Alex Gilpin for the featherweight championship, and Emiliano Sordi vs. Jordan Johnson for the light heavyweight strap.

Ahead of the New Year’s Eve bouts, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins. Luckily for the fans who will be in attendance, all of the PFL Championship participants were able to successfully hit their marks.

A full look at the 2019 PFL Championship weigh-in results can be seen below.

2019 PFL Championship Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN2)

Kayla Harrison (154.8) vs. Larissa Pacheco (153.6) – women’s lightweight championship

David Michaud (169.6) vs. Ray Cooper III (168.6) – welterweight championship

Ali Isaev (258.8) vs. Jared Rosholt (250.6) – heavyweight championship

Natan Schulte (153.6) vs. Loik Radzhabov (154.8) – lightweight championship

Lance Palmer (144.6) vs. Alex Gilpin (144.4) – featherweight championship

Emiliano Sordi (204.4) vs. Jordan Johnson (202.2) – light heavyweight championship

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+)

Brendan Loughnane (146) vs. David Alex Valente (145.8)

2019 PFL Championship: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: 2019 PFL Championship

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Location: New York, New York

Venue: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+, ESPN 2