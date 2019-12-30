Florida vs Virginia Live Stream: Watch Orange Bowl Online

College football bowl season continues on Monday, December 30 with the Florida Gators and Virginia Cavaliers capping off their 2019 campaigns in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The No. 9 Gators enter the game as heavy 14.5-point favorites over the No. 24 Cavaliers.

The New Year’s Six Bowl marks another impressive year for the Gators in their second season under head coach Dan Mullen. If the Gators are victorious, it would mark the first time the program has had back-to-back 10-win seasons and finished with a top 10 finish since the Urban Meyer/Tim Tebow era in 2009.

“When you look at recruiting and you look at what you’re trying to accomplish in building a championship-level football program, the fact that you’re playing in a New Year’s Six bowl, that you’re here at the Orange Bowl playing on the biggest stage of college football, I think that’s attractive to young men,” Mullen said, via ESPN.com.

How can you tune into tonight’s bowl game?

All of the information you need to catch the action from the opening kickoff can be seen below.

Florida vs. Virginia Viewing Details

Date: Monday, December 30, 2019

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

TV Channel: ESPN

Betting Odds: Florida -14.5 | O/U: 54.5

How To Live Stream Florida vs. Virginia Online

Your best bet for watching today’s bowl game via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes ESPN and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

You can also live stream the event online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV also offers a free seven-day trial, so you will receive a full week free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the seven day period, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

Watch Florida vs. Virginia On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch today’s game on your TV or computer, the Worldwide Leader has you covered with the WatchESPN app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, the Amazon App store or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the game on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the fight for free, using your seven-day trial. You must cancel it before the trial period ends.