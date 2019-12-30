Keith Thomas Kinnunen has been identified as the man who open-fired on the congregation at a Texas church on Sunday, December 29. The 43-year-old was wearing a beard and disguise when he walked into West Freeway Church of Christ and pulled his weapon, killing two people and injuring another before he was shot dead by an armed security officer, according to the local NBC affiliate.

The victims were identified as 64-year-old Anton Wallace, a church deacon from Fort Worth, and 67-year-old Richard White, of River Oaks.

Kinnunen, who was from River Oaks, Texas, was a drifter with a criminal record — including charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. FBI Special Agent Matthew DeSarno said that the gunman was “relatively transient” but was known in the area.

A motive for the shooting has not been confirmed at this time.

Between 250 and 300 people were inside the auditorium of the church at the time of the shooting.

Jack Cummings, a minister at the church, said that the gunman had attracted the attention of the church’s security team after acting suspiciously. As soon as he open-fired, they acted quickly and prevented any mass casualties.

“I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

