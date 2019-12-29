Stunning video shows the moment an unidentified gunman open-fired at West Freeway Church in White Settlement, Texas on Sunday, December 29. The shooting left two people dead and another victim in critical condition, according to MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokeswoman Macara Trusty, according to the Associated Press.

The gunman was shot and killed by an armed security guard.

“I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the White Settlement community and for all those affected by this horrible tragedy.”

The shocking video has surfaced online and can be seen below.

WARNING: Video contains graphic content

Video of two parishioners who fatally shot the gunman who attacked the West Freeway Church of Christ at 1900 south Las Vegas Trail in White Settlement, which is near Fort Worth.@CrimeResearch1 #2A #DGU @NRA @Everytown #ConcealedCarry #GunFreeZones pic.twitter.com/keQLyfMh58 — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) December 29, 2019

From the report:

The gunman can be seen standing to the side of the pews and firing toward other individuals who are standing. In a matter of seconds, three loud bangs can be heard. Congregants crouch down in their pews. After the third bang, the gunman slumps to the ground as congregants scream.

Between 250 and 300 people were inside the auditorium of the church at the time of the shooting.

Jack Cummings, a minister at the church, said that the gunman had attracted the attention of the church’s security team after acting suspiciously. As soon as he open-fired, they acted quickly and prevented any mass casualties.

“They saved a lot of lives today,” Mr. Cummings said, via the New York Times. “Because this thing would have been a massacre otherwise.” Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims and all of those who were impacted by this horrible tragedy. That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.