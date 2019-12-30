Donald Trump, Barack Obama Tied for Most Admired Man of the Year

Donald Trump has struggled with his approval rating since becoming President of the United States. However, that appears to have changed in recent months as evidenced by a recent poll.

According to a new Gallup poll that was released on Monday, December 30, President Trump and Barack Obama tied for the title of most admired man of the year.

Both men received 18 percent of the vote.

From the Newsweek report:

The new Gallup poll released Monday shows that admiration for Trump has increased in 2019, despite the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and the president’s impeachment in the House of Representatives. In 2017, the president was the second-most admired man, chosen by 14 percent of respondents, while in 2018 the number decreased to 13 percent. Comparatively, Obama has been the most admired man for 12 years in a row.

Of course, the poll showed the divisive political landscape of the country with only 2 percent of Democrats saying they admired Trump and 3 percent of Republicans showing their admiration for Obama.

The poll was an open-ended poll, so any answer was acceptable. 11 percent of respondents wrote down the name of a family member or friend, while the remaining men on the list failed to get more than 2 percent of the vote.

Among the most popular answers outside of Trump, Obama, and family members were former President Jimmy Carter, billionaire Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Pope Francis, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and Chairman of the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff.

As you might expect, the most admired woman in 2019 was former First Lady Michelle Obama, who was the only woman to receive support in the double digits at 10 percent. Melania Trump polled second with 5 percent.