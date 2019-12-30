Bellator 237 is in the books after the mixed martial arts promotion capped off a busy year at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, December 28. The event was headlined by a heavyweight bout between two MMA legends, former PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko and former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

Fedor showed up for the bout in good shape, while Rampage tipped the scales at the heavyweight limit of 265 pounds.

During the bout, it was clear that Fedor was the quicker, more prepared fighter as he picked apart Rampage en route to a walk-off knockout win in the opening round.

Following the bout, MMAjunkie received a list of medical suspensions for the main card fighters from commission head Mike Mazzulli. When it was all said and done, half of the main card participants escaped any medical layoff, while three fighters received indefinite suspensions.

Among the fighters who escaped without a suspension were Fedor, Michael Chandler, Michael Page, Keita Nakamura, Kana Watanabe, and Daron Cruickshank. Rampage, meanwhile, must sit for 60 days after suffering the knockout loss.

Indefinite suspensions went to Goiti Yamauchi, Lorenz Larkin, and Shinsho Anzai. Yamauchi and Larkin must have their kidneys checked by a nephrologist after missing weight for their bouts.

A full look at the Bellator 237 medical suspensions can be seen below.

Bellator 237 Medical Suspensions

Daron Cruickshank: no suspension

Goiti Yamauchi: suspended indefinitely until kidney check cleared by a nephrologist (Yamauchi missed weight)

Kana Watanabe: no suspension

Ilara Joanne: suspended 30 days for TKO loss

Keita Nakamura: no suspension

Lorenz Larkin: suspended indefinitely until kidney check cleared by a nephrologist (Larkin missed weight)

Shinsho Anzai: suspended indefinitely until MRI is cleared by doctor; also suspended 60 days for knockout loss

Michael Page: no suspension

Sidney Outlaw: suspended 60 days for knockout loss

Michael Chandler: no suspension

Quinton Jackson: suspended 60 days due to knockout loss

Fedor Emelianenko: no suspension