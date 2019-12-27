WATCH: Bellator 237 Countdown – Fedor vs Rampage

Bellator MMA caps off a busy 2019 with Bellator 237 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event features two mixed martial arts legends familiar with Japan after starring in the PRIDE era.

In the main event, former PRIDE heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko takes on former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. In the co-main event, former Bellator champion Michael Chandler faces off against Sidney Outlaw in a 160-pound catchweight bout.

The event also features the always exciting Michael Page, and other exciting strikers like Lorenz Larkin and Daron Cruickshank.

Ahead of Saturday night’s event, Bellator MMA released the Bellator 237: Countdown episode which gives an all-access look at the fighters as they go through their fight camps and prepare for the biggest bouts of their lives. From last-minute training to a look at their everyday life, Bellator 237: Countdown gives fans a look behind-the-scenes at what it takes to make a world-class fighter.

How can you tune in to see how fighters are training leading up to fight week?

You can check out the full episode of Bellator 237: Countdown below along with the full fight card for Saturday’s event in Japan.

Bellator 237 Countdown – Full Episode

It all goes down this weekend in Japan and we’re hyped to bring you Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson vs. Fedor ‘The Last Emporer’ Emelianenko in a highly-anticipated heavyweight matchup. Watch this full countdown video and take an in-depth look at these warriors now!

Bellator 237: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: Bellator 237: Fedor vs. Rampage

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2019

Location: Saitama, Japan

Venue: Saitama Super Arena

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Paramount Network, DAZN

Bellator 237 Fight Card & Betting Odds

265 lbs.: Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) vs. Quinton Jackson (38-13)

160 lbs.: Michael Chandler (19-5) vs. Sidney Outlaw (14-3

170 lbs.: Lorenz Larkin (21-7) vs. Keita Nakamura (35-10-2)

125 lbs.: Ilara Joanne (9-4) vs. Kana Watanabe (8-0-1)

155 lbs.: Goiti Yamauchi (24-4) vs. Daron Cruickshank (22-12)

173 lbs.: Michael Page (16-1) vs. Shinsho Anzai (11-3)