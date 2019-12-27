Antonio Brown Gets Workout With New Orleans Saints

Could Antonio Brown really be making an NFL comeback? After a wild 2019-20 NFL season, the troubled wide receiver received a workout ahead of the final week of the regular season. On Friday, December 27, it was reported that Brown received a workout with the New Orleans Saints.

“Free-agent WR Antonio Brown is in New Orleans this morning, working out for the Saints, per source. Saints are doing their due diligence,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

“In addition to Antonio Brown, the Saints are working out a group of WRs today that also includes former Redskins’ WR Maurice Harris, per source. Saints’ HC Sean Payton wanted an updated WR list for the playoffs in case any WRs went down.”

The 31-year-old has been attempting to have another opportunity to prove himself in the league, and there would be no better opportunity than the NFC South champions.

Brown posted his free agency waiver form on social media.

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.

We will have to see if he gets another opportunity to prove that he still has elite-level talent in the NFL postseason.