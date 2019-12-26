These Are the Top Google Searches & Trends of 2019

The end of the year is here, so it is time for the annual Year in Review from Google. Google analyzes the top searches and trends of the year to show everyone on the internet what people around the world were searching for.

For 2019, it was a big year for Disney Plus, Hurricane Dorian, Antonio Brown, Baby Yoda, and more.

Disney Plus, which exceeded expectations for subscribers, was the top Google search of the year. Two stars who saw their lives end far too early — Cameron Boyce and Nipsey Hussle — were also in the top three.

When it comes to news stories, it was Hurricane Dorian, the Notre Dame Cathedral, Women’s World Cup, and Area 51 raid were the top stories of the year.

Antonio Brown, meanwhile, had an interesting year. After forcing his way out of Oakland and watching his time with the New England Patriots get cut short after sexual assault allegations, Brown was consistently in the headlines for his erratic behavior. While he may have hurt his reputation, it led to Brown being the top searched person of the year. Right behind Brown was Jussie Smollett, who falsely reported that he was the victim of a hate crime in Chicago.

A look at some of the top searches for 2019 can be seen below.

Top 10 Google Searches

Disney Plus Cameron Boyce Nipsey Hussle Hurricane Dorian Antonio Brown Luke Perry Avengers: Endgame Game of Thrones iPhone 11 Jussie Smollett

Top 10 News Stories

Hurricane Dorian Notre Dame Cathedral Women’s World Cup Area 51 raid Copa America El Paso shooting Sri Lanka Government shutdown Equifax data breach settlement California earthquake

Top 10 Searched People

Antonio Brown Jussie Smollett James Charles Kevin Hart R. Kelly 21 Savage Lori Laughlin Jordyn Woods Bryce Harper Robert Kraft

For a full list of the top list of the year’s top Google searches and trends, click here.