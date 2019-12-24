Tessa Majors’ killer remains on the loose, however, authorities believe they may know where the 14-year-old suspect is hiding. According to the New York Post, authorities believe the suspect who fatally stabbed the Barnard College student is hiding in the south.

The suspect was previously on the loose after jumping out of a car in Harlem while being taken to turn himself in to police by a “lawyer or a relative.”

The suspect, who has not been publicly been named because he is just 14-years-old, has not been seen since but it is believed that he made his way out of the city traveling by vehicle.

“We think he’s down south. We’re looking for him,” The Post was told by a high-ranking source.

It is believed that the suspected killer was named by one of the other teenagers who have already been brought into custody. One 13-year-old, Zyairr Davis, reportedly named the 14-year-old as the person who delivered the fatal stabbing to Majors. Davis was arrested on a felony murder charge after he committed to being a part of the botched mugging.

Majors was attacked in Morningside Park where she was ultimately stabbed to death. Majors was just 18 years old.

From the Daily Mail:

It was claimed that she had staggered up to a Columbia University security booth after being attacked on the steps but that the guard was away doing rounds. Police sources said that when the guard returned, she had lost consciousness. Columbia University then corrected that version of events, saying in a statement that the guard was not only there when she stumbled up the steps, but that they called 911 immediately.

“We lost a very special, very talented, and very well-loved young woman,” the Majors family said in a statement after her death. “Tess shone bright in this world, and our hearts will never be the same.”