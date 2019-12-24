Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Updated Odds for NFL Week 17

The 2019-20 NFL regular season is at its end as we enter the final weekend with Week 17. With just one game left to play, a handful of playoff spots and division titles remain up for grabs. The oddsmakers, meanwhile, continue to look at the league to determine who should be favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

Entering Week 17, MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (2/1) continue to be the odds on favorite to win Super Bowl 54. We won’t get to see Jackson and a number of Ravens starters in action, however, as they rest for the playoffs after securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed a week ago.

There are four other teams with greater than 10/1 odds to bring home the championship with the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers at 5/1 while the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs sit at 13/2.

Where does your favorite team stand in the eyes of the oddsmakers?

A full look at the updated Super Bowl 54 odds as we prepare to enter the final week of the regular season can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds – Week 17

Baltimore Ravens — 2/1

New England Patriots — 5/1

San Francisco 49ers — 5/1

New Orleans Saints — 13/2

Kansas City Chiefs — 13/2

Green Bay Packers — 10/1

Seattle Seahawks — 16/1

Houston Texans — 33/1

Minnesota Vikings — 33/1

Philadelphia Eagles — 33/1

Buffalo Bills — 50/1

Dallas Cowboys — 66/1

Tennessee Titans — 66/1

Pittsburgh Steelers — 150/1

Oakland Raiders — 250/1

Cleveland Browns — Off the Board

Los Angeles Rams — Off the Board

Chicago Bears — Off the Board

Denver Broncos — Off the Board

Indianapolis Colts — Off the Board

Carolina Panthers — Off the Board

Jacksonville Jaguars — Off the Board

Los Angeles Chargers — Off the Board

New York Jets — Off the Board

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Off the Board

Washington Redskins — Off the Board