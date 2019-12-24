WATCH: Tacko Fall Leads Boston Pops Orchestra for ‘Sleigh Ride’

Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall had a unique experience ahead of the holiday. The 7-foot-5 NBA standout stopped by the Holiday Pops concert at Symphony Hall on Monday, December 23 to lead the renowned Boston Pops Orchestra for a special performance, according to the Boston Globe.

Fall took the stage after intermission to lead the orchestra for the holiday classic “Sleigh Ride.”

The former UCF standout has become a cult hero in the NBA because of his towering height, and when he took the stage to lead the orchestra he was towering over it was a treat for the sellout crowd.

“This town has been buzzing about this gentleman — not just because of his impressive stature but also because of the size of his heart and personality,” Keith Lockhart, who is in his 24th year as the conductor of the Boston Pops, said. “He’s made a big impression in a short period of time.”

You can check out Fall’s conducting debut below.

As it turns out, this was also the first time that the big man has ever worn a full tuxedo.

From the report:

Celtics center Tacko Fall wore a tuxedo for the first time Monday night. Wearing a spiffy white bowtie and a custom-made, size-48 double-extra-long tuxedo, Fall took the stage after the program’s intermission to lead the orchestra in a rousing rendition of the signature holiday tune, “Sleigh Ride.” He was greeted warmly by the sellout crowd of 2,300, with cheers louder than those that erupted when Tom Brady’s No. 12 jersey was held up during “12 Days of Christmas” one song prior.

Fall also shared a photo and video from his brief time with the Boston Pops.

“What an awesome experience,” Fall wrote. “Thank you.”

Sports and an incredible orchestra performance for the holiday, what a perfect symphony. Happy holidays, everyone!