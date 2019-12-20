LISTEN: Gucci Mane ‘East Atlanta Santa 3’ Stream & Download: New Album

Gucci Mane is back with some new music. On Friday, December 20, the Atlanta-based rapper dropped his new LP titled East Atlanta Santa 3. Gucci Mane teased the album earlier with the release of its lead single “Jingle Bales.”

Guwop began the East Atlanta Santa series in 2014, before dropping East Atlanta Santa 2: The Night GuWop Stole X-Mas in 2015 and The Return of East Atlanta Santa in 2016.

The new LP includes features from Quavo, Rich The Kid, Jason Derulo, Asian Doll, and Kranium. Metro Boomin, Murda Beatz, and Zaytoven are among the producers who are featured on the project.

East Atlanta Santa 3 is now available on all major streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify.

Gucci Mane ‘East Atlanta Santa 3’ Details

Album: ‘East Atlanta Santa 3’

Artist: Gucci Mane

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 16 Songs, 42 Minutes

Release Date: Friday, December 20 | ℗ 2019 Atlantic Recording Corporation for the United States and WEA International Inc. for the world outside of the United States. A Warner Music Group Company

Gucci Mane ‘East Atlanta Santa 3’ Tracklist

1. Jingle Bales Intro

2. Mr. Wop

3. M’s On Ice

4. Drummer f. Kranium

5. More f. Jason Derulo

6. Magic City f. Asian Doll

7. Dirty Dancer

8. Snow

9. She Miss Me f. Rich The Kid

10. Brick Mason

11. Tony f. Quavo

12. Gossip

13. Time Flies By

14. Slide f. Quavo

15. 12 Days of Christmas

16. WWGD Outro