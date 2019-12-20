‘Bellator: Salute the Troops’ Weigh-in Results: Barnett vs Markes

Bellator returns on Saturday, December 21 for a special show “Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops.” The event takes place at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii as part of a doubleheader for the mixed martial arts promotion.

In the main event, heavyweight veteran Josh Barnett goes head-to-head with Ronny Markes.

The main card kicks off with a bout between Chris Cisneros and Joey Davis, while Tywan Claxton takes on Braydon Akeo. Other bout include Veta Arteaga vs. Alejandra Lara and Toby Misech against former UFC bantamweight Erik Perez.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins.

A full look at the weigh-in results can be seen below.

‘Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops’ Weigh-in Results

Paramount Network & DAZN (10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT/5 p.m. HST)

Heavyweight Main Event: Josh Barnett (251.6) vs. Ronny Markes (250)

(251.6) vs. (250) Bantamweight Main Card Bout: Toby Misech (141.4)* vs. Erik Perez (135.2)

(141.4)* vs. (135.2) Flyweight Main Card Bout: Alejandra Lara (126.8)* vs. Veta Artega (125.7)

(126.8)* vs. (125.7) Featherweight Main Card Bout: Tywan Claxton (145.6) vs. Braydon Akeo (145.6)

(145.6) vs. (145.6) Welterweight Main Card Bout: Joey Davis (170.3) vs. Chris Cisneros (170.7)

Preliminary Card:

DAZN, Bellator.com & the Bellator Mobile App (8:45 p.m. ET/)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Cass Bell (135.5) vs. Pierre Daguzan (135.8)

(135.5) vs. (135.8) Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Ty Gwerder (183.6) vs. Joseph Creer (184)

(183.6) vs. (184) apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>180-Pound Contract Weight Preliminary Bout: Hunter Ewald (177.8) vs. Brysen Bolohao (180)

How To Watch ‘Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops’ Online

‘Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops’ will begin this Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 9:00 P.M. and can be watched online via Paramount, DAZN and Bellator.com. Here are your options in detail:

Bellator.com

Preliminary bouts for ‘Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops’ will be available on Bellator.com and Paramount.com.

Paramount Network

Formerly known as Paramount Network is the exclusive broadcasting partner of Bellator MMA. For those without a television subscription, the Bellator 225 preliminary card will air live on Bellator.com and Paramount.com, while also being available online via the network’s online website.

Sling TV

‘Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops’ begins at 9:00 P.M. ET, you may stream the fights for free via Sling TV. Sling TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within seven days, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the Sling TV app for your computer, phone or mobile device to start streaming.

DAZN

DAZN will be streaming ‘Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops’ as part of an action-packed weekend on the video streaming service. DAZN costs just $9.99 a month and overs over 100 fight nights a year. The platform offers fights from from Matchroom USA, Golden Boy Promotions, Bellator, World Boxing Super Series and Combate Americas; all live and on demand. If you are not currently a subscriber of DAZN, you can SIGN UP to start your subscription and get your first month free.