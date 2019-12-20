Joe Theismann Takes Shot at ‘Irresponsible’ Todd McShay

ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay is not a big fan of the Washington Redskins ownership. During an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, McShay discussed the Urban Meyer sighting at FedExField for Washington’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. Meyer was in Daniel Snyder’s owners box, sparking speculation that he could be targeted as the team’s head coach.

For McShay, he would warn Meyer against taking the job because of the horrible oversight in the franchise.

“I’ve been holding back from calling Urban this week, wondering what he was doing in the box. If the current structure… I couldn’t allow a friend to take the job without saying something,” McShay said. “I’m just saying hypothetically, any friend out there that would have any interest in taking that job, I would make a phone call and say ‘Make sure you get a football guy who’s in between the owner and you.’ And that can completely run the football stuff, who can make the decisions. That’s the issue. Right now, under the current construct, Washington can’t succeed.

“They need Daniel Snyder to take a step back, they need to hire a general manager that knows football and can evaluate players, and then they need a coach who can take those players and develop them.”

Meyer has also been linked to the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy if they decide to move on from Jason Garrett, so he will have options.

.⁦@McShay13⁩ probably knows every coach that matters. Listen to what he said about #Redskins getting a new one if Snyder does not #FireBruceAllen. pic.twitter.com/Ux8U5ucSWU — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) December 19, 2019

Well, Theismann wasn’t having that.

Theismann called McShay’s comments “irresponsible” before adding: “I have to question the research that was done into other franchises.”

Many Redskins fans will agree with the league-wide consensus that Daniel Snyder is one of the worst owners in the NFL, but it looks like he still has some loyal troops behind him. We’ll have to see if the Redskins can bounce back in 2020 with quarterback Dwayne Haskins entering his second season.