Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Lawyer Comments on 2-Year Prison Sentence

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison in his federal racketeering case on Wednesday, December 18. It was a significantly shorter sentence than the minimum of 37 years that he initially faced, but because of his cooperating with the feds he will be a free man in 2020.

Following his sentence, we didn’t get to hear from the rapper or his legal team, but late Wednesday night attorney Lance Lazzaro commented on the judge’s decision.

Lazzaro also stated 6ix9ine will be a free man next summer.

“We are a little disappointed, we were expecting time served because that is what the parole board recommended, but it was in the judge’s hands,” Lazzaro said, via HollywoodLife. “Daniel will have to serve another 7 months and 12 days because the time he’s already served will count towards his sentence.

“He’s feeling a little down right now but he’s strong, he’ll survive. The best thing to come out of today was closure, he knows he’ll be home in July and then he can focus on rebuilding his career and relationships.”

It was previously reported that 6ix9ine signed a $10 million record deal and plans to resume his career once he is released from prison. However, we will have to wait and see how he decides to go about a potential return to the spotlight after flipping on the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

6ix9ine is going to require around the clock security and protection after helping the feds take down a major, violent gang, so it could be some time for him to get back on his feet before deciding how to move forward.

Whatever the case, one of the fastest rising stars in hip hop will be a free man sooner rather than later and he will have plenty of fans waiting to her his new music when the projects drop.