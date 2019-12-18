Dan Spilo made Survivor history for all of the wrong reasons on Survivor: Island of the Idols. Spilo became the first contestant in 39 seasons to be ousted from the show after multiple allegations of inappropriate touching.

Spilo was first accused by fellow competitor Kellee Kim, who raised questions to the show’s producers.

Ultimately, it was an off-camera incident that led to Spilo’s removal from the game. He was also uninvited from the season finale reunion show. After initial silence from Spilo, he has issued a statement apologizing for his actions on the show.

“I am deeply sorry for how my actions affected Kellee during the taping of this season of Survivor,” the 48-year-old Hollywood talent agent said in a statement to People. “After apologizing at the tribal council when I first learned that Kellee still felt uncomfortable, I want to make sure I do so again, clearly and unambiguously.

“I truly regret that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable by my behavior. In my life, I have always tried to treat others with decency, integrity, and kindness. I can only hope that my actions in the future can help me to make amends and show me to be the kind of father, husband, colleague and friend that I always aim to be.”

We will have to see how his fellow contestants discuss the incident at the reunion show and whether CBS will reveal any additional information into the events that led to his ousting.

Five contestants enter the final five still in contention for the $1 million prize: Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Dean Kowalski, Noura Salman, Tommy Sheehan. Once the final three is set, they will come head-to-head with the jury which will ultimately decide the winner. The jury will question the final three who will then attempt to make their case for taking home the $1 million prize before the final vote is held.

The live finale will begin airing on CBS at the normally scheduled time of 8:00 p.m. ET.

All of the information you need to watch the season finale of Survivor: Island of the Idols online for free can be seen below.

‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ Viewing Details

Premiere Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

TV Channel: CBS

Online: CBS All Access