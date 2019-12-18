‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ Finale Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Survivor: Island of the Idols comes down to this. After a wild few weeks, the hit CBS reality series wraps up its 39th season. Five contestants enter the final five still in contention for the $1 million prize: Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Dean Kowalski, Noura Salman, Tommy Sheehan

Throughout the episode, two contestants will be voted out taking us to the final three and final tribal council.

Once the final three is set, they will come head-to-head with the jury which will ultimately decide the winner. The jury will question the final three who will then attempt to make their case for taking home the $1 million prize before the final vote is held.

Who will bring home the money?

All of the information you need to watch the season finale of Survivor: Island of the Idols online for free can be seen below.

‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ Viewing Details

Premiere Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Time: 8:00 P.M. EST

Location: Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

TV Channel: CBS

Online: CBS All Access

How To Watch ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ Online

Looking to catch the season finale of ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’? You can watch it all live online via CBS All Access. You will need a log-in and password information, and you can watch for free for the first week. And if you don’t have an account, CBS will allow you to create one absolutely for free.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the premiere online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

How to Stream ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ On Mobile

Looking to watch the season finale of ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ on your phone, tablet, or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the CBS All Access app. The CBS app is available on the App Store, Google Play store, and Windows Store. All you need to do is download the app and log in with your cable provider information.

DIRECTV also has a DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Bull for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.