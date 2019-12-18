6ix9ine Expected to Cry After Sentencing, Per Oddsmakers

Tekashi 6ix9ine will learn his fate in the federal racketeering case that led to the Brooklyn rapper flipping and snitching on his former gang, the Nine Trey Bloods, on Wednesday, December 18.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is facing a minimum of 47 years behind bars after pleading guilty to nine counts of racketeering, firearms offenses, and drug trafficking, but a lighter sentence is expected after his cooperation in the case.

And now, we have the odds.

The oddsmakers at sportsbetting.ag have placed a number of lines for the sentencing with the over/under for his prison sentence set at 5.5 years. Some were hoping that 6ix9ine could be released on Wednesday or sometime before the end of 2020 to release new music, but that doesn’t appear likely.

While the length of his sentencing was one of the more straight forward betting lines, it is some of the prop bets that really catch your attention.

For example, you can bet on whether Tekashi will cry after his sentencing and whether he will end up in the witness protection program.

From TMZ:

But, here’s the really good stuff — will Tekashi 6ix9ine cry after sentencing? The oddsmakers think it’s likely … “Yes” is favored at -300 while “No” is a +200 underdog. It doesn’t matter if they’re happy or sad tears either … it cashes the same.

Finally, placing a bet on the rapper entering witness protection when he’s released will cost some extra dough, as well. The “Yes” on that is favored at -200, “No” is +150. 6ix9ine’s sentencing in Manhattan Federal Court is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET, so we will have to keep an eye on the internet and social media to see which of the bets cash in. Get your popcorn ready. View this post on Instagram GOD IS GOOD GOD IS… GOOD! A post shared by 6ix9ine (@6ix9ine) on Oct 26, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT