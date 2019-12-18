Harrison Torres, a 23-year-old soccer coach in Queens, New York, is facing a lengthy jail sentence after a series of sickening crimes, according to ABC7 New York. Torres is accused of sexually abusing four teenagers and capturing video of the abuse at his home.

The coach allegedly raped a teenage girl at his home which was recorded and sexually abused a boy later in the year. Three of his victims were boys, while one was a girl. Torres is also accused of shoving a boy against a wall at the American Eagle Soccer Academy before groping him and later asking a boy to send him nude photos in exchange for money. The children involved were 13, 14 and 15 years old at the time.

He has been charged with rape, sexual abuse, promoting a sexual performance by a child and other crimes.

Torres faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted of the crimes.

“This case is every parents’ nightmare – a coach gains their trust and then betrays them in the most vile ways to feed his own sick, sexual desires,” said DA John Ryan in a statement. “This defendant is accused of forcing one boy against a wall and molesting him. The defendant is also alleged to have had both oral, anal and vaginal sex with teen boys and girls in his home and other locations. The defendant will be held accountable for these alleged actions. He now faces a lengthy term of incarceration.”

Queens soccer coach charged with sexually abusing teen boys and girls https://t.co/CgntEZfL10 pic.twitter.com/hIcinUVA4D — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 18, 2019

Since the beginning of 2019 alone, an alarming number of teachers, educators, and coaches have been arrested on similar charges, including 25-year-old substitute teacher Alexis Mercedes Boberg in Baltimore, Beulah High School teacher Kelsie Schmidt in North Dakota, Rancocas Valley Regional High School teacher Alexandra Reiner in New Jersey, and 50-year-old Florida substitute teacher Angela Jean Stanton in Florida. Additionally, Texas teachers Meredith Null and Edna Longoria were arrested on similar charges.

As for why the number of these incidents has seemingly increased, studies suggest that smartphones are the primary reason for the spike in illicit relationships, as it allows teachers to communicate with the minors without supervision.

According to a report from the Texas Education Association, smartphones make easy for teachers to privately text and talk with students and also make it possible for teachers and students to share explicit images.