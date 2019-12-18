Donald Trump Impeachment Vote Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Impeachment Day is here, with Donald Trump likely set to become the third president in the history of the United States to be impeached for “high crimes and misdemeanors” after the House Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment late last week.

On Wednesday, December 18, the House will vote on the articles which accuse the president of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

Impeachment does not mean removal from office. Out of the previous two presidents to be impeached — Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson — neither were removed from office after escaping conviction by the Senate, which has the ultimate ruling on whether the president must be forced out of the White House.

So while the Democratic majority in the House is expected to vote for impeachment, that does not mean Trump will be removed prior to the 2020 election or end of his first term in office.

That hasn’t stopped people on social media and news outlets from covering the historic moment which will air throughout the day on Wednesday. The House convenes at 9:00 a.m. ET to begin their debate on the vote. The majority and minority parties will have their time on the floor to state their case for voting yes or no on impeachment before the vote ultimately takes place.

The Rule provides for six hours of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary. A last vote is estimated to take place between 6:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET.

But how can you tune in? A number of networks will be airing coverage throughout the day along with providing coverage online. Additional streams will be added below as they become available.

