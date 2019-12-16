Nickelodeon’s ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Returning in 2020

Get excited, because the Nickelodeon cult classic Legends of the Hidden Temple is making a comeback. According to a report from E! News, a “supersized, reimagined version” of the game show is set to air in 2020 on the streaming platform Quibi.

“Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true,” Scott A. Stone, executive producer, said in a statement. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.”

But should fans of the original show be worried about Legends of the Hidden Temple losing its charm? While there will be some new additions, we will be treated to familiar staples like Temple Run, the Moat Crossing and Olmec.

Nickelodeon and Stone & Company are executive producing the reboot.

You may be wondering, however, what is Quibi?

Well, according to E! News:

Quibi, a mobile-first streaming platform designed for on-the-go viewing, is set to launch in April 2020 and has amassed a wide variety of programming so far. In addition to reviving Legends of the Hidden Temple, a Reno 911! revival is in the works along with a new Singled Out hosted by Keke Palmer, Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, Kirby Jenner, has been announced, as has a Joe Jonas travel show, Sophie Turner’s first show post Game of Thrones and a Zac Efron reality series.

For the reboot, the contestants will be “superfans of the show”, so we can expect to see adults and young adults rather than children making their way through the competitions.

The show will also be filmed at a remote outpost rather than the Nickelodeon studio.

The Quibi platform is set to launch on April 6, 2020, so we will have to see how much longer we will need to wait until we get to see Legends of the Hidden Temple back on our screens. Who is ready?!