Kirstie Rosa, a 27-year-old teacher’s aide from Florida, was arrested for having sex with two 15-year-old boys. In addition, it was reported by Fox 4 Southwest Florida that Rosa had supplied the teends with narcotics and other paraphernalia.

According to reports, Rosa spoke with the students on Snapchat before she picked them up and took them to a party. At the party, Rosa supplied the teens with marijuana and alcohol before eventually taking the two students back to her condo.

Once there, the sexual activities began by the condo pool which was captured on camera footage, according to NBC2.

Rosa was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious battery sexual activity with a 15-year-old, a second-degree felony. Rosa is also facing charges for providing products containing nicotine and drugs to minors.

Florida teacher's aide is arrested for having sex with two 15-year-old boys in swimming pool at her condo

via https://t.co/VSUl7QLy5e https://t.co/1RMRjge0vm — Dr Anthony Martin (@AMAinsight) December 11, 2019

Since the beginning of 2019 alone, a handful of teachers have been arrested on similar charges, including 25-year-old substitute teacher Alexis Mercedes Boberg in Baltimore, Beulah High School teacher Kelsie Schmidt in North Dakota, Rancocas Valley Regional High School teacher Alexandra Reiner in New Jersey, and 50-year-old Florida substitute teacher Angela Jean Stanton in Florida. Additionally, Texas teachers Meredith Null and Edna Longoria were arrested on similar charges.

As for why the number of these incidents has seemingly increased, studies suggest that smartphones are the primary reason for the spike in illicit relationships, as it allows teachers to communicate with the minors without supervision.

According to a report from the Texas Education Association, smartphones make easy for teachers to privately text and talk with students and also make it possible for teachers and students to share explicit images.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.