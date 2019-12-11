Detective Joseph Seals has been identified as the Jersey City Police Department officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday, December 10. Seals was just 40 years old. According to reports, Seals was shot in the back of the head after encountering two gunmen in a stolen van.

Seals was pronounced dead at the local hospital. Seals was known as an accomplished officer who has been working in the force since he turned 22 years old. Seals is survived by his wife and was the father of five children.

After Seals was gunned down, the two shooters entered a kosher supermarket and continued their rampage before an hours-long standoff with police.

A neighbor who lived nearby remembered Seals as a “really great guy” who would do a lot for others in the neighborhood.

“For Halloween, he would climb up on the house, on the roof and put up these crazy decorations for the kids,” neighbor Joe Vuotolo told NJ.com. “A really great guy. It’s a shame. It’s a tough thing when you lose somebody. Then when you lose them during the holidays and you’ve got young kids, they’re going to be waiting for Santa Claus.”

Circumstance. Today we tragically lost Joe as he was serving the ppl of Jersey City that he volunteered to serve. I know I speak for all the residents that we are grateful for all he has done for our city. Rest In Peace. — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 10, 2019

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe’s family during this Christmas season and beyond. We take for granted sometimes the selfless work a police officer does when they wear that uniform. In the end they are people that volunteered to keep everyone else safe regardless of the circumstance. Today we tragically lost Joe as he was serving the ppl of Jersey City that he volunteered to serve. I know I speak for all the residents that we are grateful for all he has done for our city. Rest In Peace.”

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Seals and all of the other victims who lost their lives in the horrifying incident.