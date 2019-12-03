Armed High School Student Shot By Resource Officer in Wisconsin

An armed high school student in Wisconsin was shot by a school resource officer on Tuesday, December 3, according to reports. The incident occurred at Oshkosh West High School when an armed student confronted the officer. Both the student and officer were injured in the confrontation, but no other students were harmed in the shooting.

Authorities did not say what weapon the student was armed with.

“There has been an officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West High School,” the Oshkosh Police Department wrote on Facebook. “The school is currently locked down and parents can be reunited with their children at Perry Tipler Middle School. A student was armed with a weapon and confronted a school resource officer.

“The student and officer were both injured and transported to local hospitals. Only one student was injured. This incident is being turned over to the state department of criminal investigations who will conduct the investigation. There will be more information released as it becomes available.”

Details on the injuries were not immediately revealed.

“There has been an officer-involved shooting at Oshkosh West High School. The school has been locked down. Students are being evacuated and transported to Perry Tipler Middle School,” the school district said in a statement, via WBAY.

It marks the second school shooting in Wisconsin in two days. On Monday, December 2, a 17-year-old armed male student was shot at Waukesha South High School which is about 90 miles from Oshkosh West.

We can all be thankful that the officers responded quickly and no mass injuries occurred.

