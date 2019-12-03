Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s Dad Thinks Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Sky Roberts, the father of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, isn’t buying the story that we are all being told. In a recent television appearance, Roberts discussed the convicted pedophile before sharing his belief that Epstein didn’t kill himself.

As far as Sky is concerned, Epstein was taken out by someone much more powerful who was trying to hide the dark truth and far reach of Epstein’s crimes.

“I’m furious,” Sky Roberts told Good Morning Britain. “To know now what I know now about Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. [Ghislaine] Maxwell and several others, I’m sure that’s why Jeffrey Epstein is not alive right now because someone did not want to see his books or whatever he’s got on everybody.

“I know he didn’t kill himself. It had to be somebody from above that came and got him and took him out.”

Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with some of his friends — including Prince Andrew — beginning when she was 17 years old.

'I had no idea about him… At that time there was nothing about Epstein being a paedophile.' Sky Roberts, the father of Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre, talks to Piers and Susanna about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/UmDXPOeIXC — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 3, 2019

Just 24 hours prior to the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile being found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, court documents were unsealed that named a bunch of powerful and wealthy men including a prince and multiple politicians. There is also the fact that prison guards did not check on Epstein every 30 minutes on the night of his death despite that being a requirement.

Epstein had also recently been taken off of suicide watch, while his cellmate was transferred in the days prior to his death.

While we wait for answers, Attorney General William Barr has stated that multiple investigations have been launched as the Department of Justice attempts to get to the bottom of how Epstein passed away.