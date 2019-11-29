Randi Chaverria, a 36-year-old high school teacher from Round Rock High School in Texas, has been busted for an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to a report from KVUE, Chaverria was formerly named the school’s “Teacher of the Year” in her district. She was named “Teacher of the Year” in May.

Chaverria was arrested after a student revealed she had performed oral sex on him twice in October.

“Safety is the top priority of Round Rick High School and Round Rock ISD,” Round Rock High School Principal Matt Groff wrote in the letter to parents, according to KXAN. “Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment requires partnership between students, parents, campus and district staff, as well as law enforcement.”

Earlier this year, after winning the award, she said: “The most important role of a teacher is to help shape future generations to become successful members of our community. More than any curriculum I teach my students, I hope that they will walk away from my classroom thinking of ways that they can make a difference in their community and impact the lives of others for the better.”

She has taught for the past six years and was the leader of the school’s Adopt-A-Child community project. Now, she is facing charges of improper relationship between educator and student.

Since the beginning of 2019 alone, a handful of teachers have been arrested on similar charges, including 25-year-old substitute teacher Alexis Mercedes Boberg in Baltimore, Beulah High School teacher Kelsie Schmidt in North Dakota, Rancocas Valley Regional High School teacher Alexandra Reiner in New Jersey, and 50-year-old Florida substitute teacher Angela Jean Stanton in Florida. Additionally, Texas teachers Meredith Null and Edna Longoria were arrested on similar charges.

As for why the number of these incidents has seemingly increased, studies suggest that smartphones are the primary reason for the spike in illicit relationships, as it allows teachers to communicate with the minors without supervision.

According to a report from the Texas Education Association, smartphones make easy for teachers to privately text and talk with students and also make it possible for teachers and students to share explicit images.