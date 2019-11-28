Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live Stream 2019: How to Watch Online

The 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off from the corner of West 77th Street and Central Park West in New York City at 9:00 a.m. ET. The annual event brings millions of people to the streets of New York City to celebrate the holiday.

However, this year there are plenty of questions over whether the iconic balloons will be flying high.

Because of the weather forecast which features high winds, the balloons may be grounded. New York authorities prohibit the balloons from floating when winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph.

Unfortunately, the weather forecast projects winds of up to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. But a final decision has not yet been made.

“The decision on adding the balloons to the lineup is made by NYPD and Macy’s officials just prior to the start of the parade and takes into account the weather data along the entire parade route and information from nearby weather stations,” Macy’s spokesman Orlando Veras said, via the New York Post.

“We will march on with a parade filled with entertainment for New York and the nation.”

All of the information you need to watch the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade can be seen below.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewing Details

Date: Thursday, November 28, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (Check local listings)

How To Live Stream Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Online

Your best bet for watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade via a live stream is NBC.com/live. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the parade online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes NBC and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note NBC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Dallas-Ft. Worth, Chicago, Hartford-New Haven, L.A., Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington, D.C.

Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch tonight’s episode on your TV or computer, NBC has you covered with their NBC app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the show on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has an DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the parade for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.