Aniah Blanchard: Walt Harris Shares Heartbreaking Note to Stepdaughter

Aniah Blanchard, who had been missing since October 23, was confirmed dead after her remains were found in Alabama, according to al.com. The 19-year-old was the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

On Thanksgiving Day, Harris took to social media to share a heartbreaking letter to his daughter.

“My sweet baby girl… I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better… For teaching me how to be a man and a better father! For being my biggest fan win, lose, or draw! For always knowing what to say to put a smile on my face and lift me up when I was down and wanted to give up. You light up my world I’m so many ways,” Harris wrote on Instagram.

“This pain is unbearable… I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard. I’m gonna find a way I promise you I will. Right now nothing makes sense and I’m so lost. I just want you back. I hope I made you proud… I’m gonna keep going daddy just needs time. I love you so much. Look after us like you always did. We need you now more than ever. My ‘lil mighty mighty tiger is an angel now. I love you baby girl forever and ever!”

Ibraheem Yazeed, the suspect in the Aniah Blanchard kidnapping case, was arrested late Thursday night in Pensacola, Florida after a brief on-foot pursuit, according to al.com. Yazeed was charged with first-degree kidnapping. Blanchard was last seen on October 23.

Yazeed was awaiting trial for kidnapping, robbery and attempted murder in a previous incident.

Blanchard is a student at Southern Union State Community College.

She was last seen at the same location as Yazeed and it is believed that she may have been kidnapped during a carjacking. The Auburn Police Department arrested three individuals in relation to the disappearance and murder of Blanchard.

Yazeed and Antwain Shamar Fisher, 35, have been charged with first-degree kidnapping. David Lee Johnson Sr., 63, is charged with hindering prosecution.

Our deepest condolences go out to Blanchard’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

