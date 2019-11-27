The highly-anticipated Martin Scorsese film The Irishman has officially dropped on Netflix. On Wednesday, November 27, the film appeared on the streaming service. features a star-studded cast with actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

The Irishman had a limited-theater release earlier this month and had its world premiere at the 57th New York Film Festival on September 27, 2019.

Pesci plays Pennsylvania mob boss Russell Bufalino, Al Pacino plays Jimmy Hoffa, and De Niro plays Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, who was the alleged hitman for the Bufalino crime family.

The film — which was written by Steven Zaillian — reportedly cost Netflix a whopping $125 million.

The Irishman was adapted by Charles Brandt’s 2003 book I Heard You Paint Houses.

You can check out the official trailer for The Irishman below along with all of the information you need to catch the film online.

‘The Irishman’ Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Live Stream: Netflix

Director: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci



Production company: TriBeCa Productions

Synopsis: “In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs the ranks to become a top hit man, he also goes to work for Jimmy Hoffa — a powerful Teamster tied to organized crime.”

From The Hollywood Reporter:

The biographical movie stars Robert De Niro, 75, as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a labor union leader and alleged hitman for the Bufalino crime family, and Al Pacino, 79, as union activist Jimmy Hoffa. Both actors appear at different ages spanning decades, which is accomplished with VFX and makeup. But it’s the digital de-aging work, which is being handled by Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light & Magic, that has already been the focus of much curiosity.

You can watch The Irishman in full as it currently streams on Netflix.