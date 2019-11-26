Here Is Why Deadpool Director Is Not Making The Next Deadpool

The movie-making industry can be a tough business. With so much money going in with the hopes of bringing much more money back, a lot of important decisions need to be made. And as with any decision making process on a film set, or anywhere for that matter, there will be disagreements. Such is the case for Tim Miller and Ryan Reynolds during the making “Deadpool.”

Miller recently went on to KCRW’s “The Business” podcast, where he revealed the friction that had formed between himself and Reynolds during Deadpool’s film process. While Miller did not go into too much explicit detail, he has made it very clear that the conflict was a matter of creative visions.

Miller had this to say. “It became clear that Ryan wanted to be in control of the franchise. You can work that way as a director, quite successfully, but I can’t. I don’t mind having a debate, but if I can’t win, I don’t want to play. And I don’t think you can negotiate every creative decision, and he was the most important component of that, by far. So if he decides he wants to control it, then he’s going to control it.”

It’s easy to see why Miller was so reluctant to relinquish control on a project this size. However, it’s clear this might’ve been for the better, given how much Reynolds brought to the table. From his phenomenal performance to his fantastic marketing of the movie and its later sequel, Reynolds’ efforts contributed a lot to the franchise’s success.