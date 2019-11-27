Kyoji Horiguchi Injury: Bellator Bantamweight Champ Vacates Title

Bellator MMA and RIZIN champion Kyoji Horiguchi has been forced to vacate his Bellator bantamweight title, the mixed martial arts promotion announced on Wednesday, November 27. According to the announcement, Horiguchi suffered a “severe injury” that will require surgery.

In order to not hold up the division, Bellator will be moving forward by crowning a new champion.

However, Horiguchi will be able to reclaim his spot on the top of the throne by having an immediate title shot when he is healthy enough to return.

“I feel terrible for Kyoji [Horiguchi] about the injury he suffered to his knee, but in the true spirit of martial arts and being a true champion, he has elected to vacate his title and allow the division to move forward in his absence,” Bellator President Scott Coker said. “After fully healing, we plan to give Kyoji an immediate title shot.”

The 29-year-old claimed the Bellator bantamweight championship with a decision win over Darrion Caldwell at Bellator 222 in New York City on June 14, 2019.

We wish Horiguchi a full and speedy recovery.

