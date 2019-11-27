Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Jerry Jones Interested in 2 Coaching Candidates

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled in recent weeks and will need to step up their game in order to advance to the NFL Playoffs. The struggles have also led to open criticism of the coaching staff by team owner Jerry Jones, who reminded everyone that he has the final say on whether head coach Jason Garrett will remain at the helm.

And if you’ve been listening to the Dallas Cowboys rumors that have been swirling lately, it doesn’t look good for Garrett and his coaching staff.

There is also a new report which indicates Jones has already begun looking at potential replacements.

According to the latest buzz, if the Cowboys fail to reach the postseason and win the Super Bowl, Jerry Jones has two top candidates in mind to replace the underwhelming Garrett on the sidelines.

From Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report:

Second, there is increasing belief around the league that owner Jerry Jones is focusing on two primary candidates as replacements—former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The report echoes the odds that have been set forth by the oddsmakers after Jones’ critical comments that came after the loss to the New England Patriots.

A full look at the betting odds for who will lead the team next season can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coaching Betting Odds

  • Urban Meyer                 3/1
  • Josh McDaniels             4/1
  • Lincoln Riley                 5/1
  • Robert Saleh                 5/1
  • Sean Payton                 6/1
  • Jim Harbaugh                12/1
  • Ken Norton Jr.               16/1
  • Kris Richard                  16/1
  • Mike Leach                   20/1
  • Chris Petersen              25/1
  • Dan Campbell               25/1
  • Gus Bradley                  33/1
  • Jim Schwartz                 33/1
  • Mike Munchak               33/1
  • Tom Herman                 33/1
  • Nick Saban                   40/1
  • Todd Haley                   40/1
  • Dabo Swinney               50/1
  • Mike Gundy                  50/1
  • Chip Kelly                     66/1
  • Lane Kiffin                    66/1
  • Matt Rhule                    66/1
  • Gary Patterson              80/1
  • James Franklin              80/1
  • Bob Stoops                  100/1
  • Peyton Manning            150/1
  • Tony Romo                   150/1
  • Bill Cowher                    250/1
  • Barry Switzer                 500/1
  • Jerry Jones                   500/1
  • Jimmy Johnson             500/1

Note: If Jason Garrett is still head coach, will be graded as no action.

