Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Jerry Jones Interested in 2 Coaching Candidates

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled in recent weeks and will need to step up their game in order to advance to the NFL Playoffs. The struggles have also led to open criticism of the coaching staff by team owner Jerry Jones, who reminded everyone that he has the final say on whether head coach Jason Garrett will remain at the helm.

And if you’ve been listening to the Dallas Cowboys rumors that have been swirling lately, it doesn’t look good for Garrett and his coaching staff.

There is also a new report which indicates Jones has already begun looking at potential replacements.

According to the latest buzz, if the Cowboys fail to reach the postseason and win the Super Bowl, Jerry Jones has two top candidates in mind to replace the underwhelming Garrett on the sidelines.

From Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report:

Second, there is increasing belief around the league that owner Jerry Jones is focusing on two primary candidates as replacements—former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The report echoes the odds that have been set forth by the oddsmakers after Jones’ critical comments that came after the loss to the New England Patriots.

A full look at the betting odds for who will lead the team next season can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coaching Betting Odds

Urban Meyer 3/1

Josh McDaniels 4/1

Lincoln Riley 5/1

Robert Saleh 5/1

Sean Payton 6/1

Jim Harbaugh 12/1

Ken Norton Jr. 16/1

Kris Richard 16/1

Mike Leach 20/1

Chris Petersen 25/1

Dan Campbell 25/1

Gus Bradley 33/1

Jim Schwartz 33/1

Mike Munchak 33/1

Tom Herman 33/1

Nick Saban 40/1

Todd Haley 40/1

Dabo Swinney 50/1

Mike Gundy 50/1

Chip Kelly 66/1

Lane Kiffin 66/1

Matt Rhule 66/1

Gary Patterson 80/1

James Franklin 80/1

Bob Stoops 100/1

Peyton Manning 150/1

Tony Romo 150/1

Bill Cowher 250/1

Barry Switzer 500/1

Jerry Jones 500/1

Jimmy Johnson 500/1

Note: If Jason Garrett is still head coach, will be graded as no action.