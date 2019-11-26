Timothy Bell, a 29-year-old man from Arizona, was arrested on felony charges after allegedly threatening a man on the street and stealing “a burrito, of a value less than $1,000.” Bell was eventually taken into custody and booked on one count of felony robbery, according to KHPO. Bell was eventually booked because he “took that person’s property by force” while making “threatening statements.”

When Bell was arrested, authorities knew he was the man responsible because he was in possession of the burrito wrapper.

This isn’t the first time that Bell has been in trouble because of felony charges, with some of his previous charges landing him behind bars for three years.

Bell’s rap sheet includes two separate state prison terms and convictions for weapons possession, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and narcotics possession. Bell is currently on probation in connection with a 2015 conviction for misconduct involving weapons, a felony for which he served nearly three years in custody. (4 pages)

Bell, who is currently on probation for misconduct involving weapons, was booked into Maricopa County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on December 6 in Superior Court.

Grand Theft Burrito is one hell of a charge.

