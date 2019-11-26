First Lady Melania Trump appeared at the B’More Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Tuesday, November 26. Trump addressed the crowd which consisted primarily of middle school and high school students.

Unfortunately, the reception was not great.

Melania — like President Donald Trump at recent sporting events — was met with boo birds from the students in the crowd. Throughout the duration of the speech, scattered boos continued and the audience could be heard murmuring.

“At youth opioid awareness event in Baltimore for a speech to attendees mostly of high school and middle school age, @FLOTUS was loudly booed upon introduction. Talking continued throughout her five-minute remarks,” CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett wrote on Twitter.

“In my three years covering @FLOTUS at events, that was the worst booing she has received at a public event where she has given solo remarks.”

Melania Trump was just booed for nearly a minute at an opioid event held in Baltimore. After being met by a chorus of boos, talking and sporadic booing continued during her address. Video: @EMN pic.twitter.com/UGx4MGYrqL — Travis Akers (@travisakers) November 26, 2019

The poor reception comes in a city that President Trump has consistently blasted in the past. In July, Trump bashed the city and late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district. The comments from Trump led to some incredible backlash.

“Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at great men and women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump said in a Twitter rant. “His district is considered the Worst in the USA as proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient and well run, just very crowded.

“Cummings’ district is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous and filthy place.”

It seems clear that the comments still learn over Donald Trump’s popularity in Baltimore and the surrounding areas.