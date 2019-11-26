A 17-year-old student at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School in New York was taken into custody this week after it was discovered that he secretly recorded himself engaged in sexual behavior with a 16-year-old female student inside of the school’s locker room, according to the New York Post.

After recording the encounter without the female student’s knowledge or consent, he uploaded the video to social media.

The unnamed student was arrested on two felony charges — promoting a sexual performance by a child and unlawful surveillance – and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident came to light after a staff member told a resource officer at the school, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. The student will be punished by Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School for violating its code of conduct.

“The district goes on to say it has a strong policy against students infringing on the rights of other students and staff in the district,” a statement from the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District said.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.