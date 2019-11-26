On Tuesday, November 26, the White House was placed on a full lockdown after an are space violation in the nation’s capital, according to multiple reports. “White House totally on lockdown. All press being sheltered in place inside the briefing room. Similar reported response at the U.S. Capitol + congressional office buildings,” reported J.D. Durkin.

Fighter jets were scrambled to the Washington, D.C. area.

White House totally on lockdown. All press being sheltered in place inside briefing room. Similar reported response at the a U.S. Capitol + congressional office buildings pic.twitter.com/9GlXpH1qLq — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) November 26, 2019

An alert to employees near the capital read: “The White House and U.S. Capitol are under lockdown due to an unauthroized aircraft in the area. Please be aware of your surroundings and alert local law enforcement for any suspicious behavior. Updates will be provided as they are available.”

According to ABC News, an inbound flight was tracked around 8:29 a.m. ET before the lockdown officially went into place at the White House and U.S. Capitol.

The White House Briefing Room is locked down. Reporters are being prevented from going outside. No explanation of why. pic.twitter.com/cBdwKvSe1x — Ben Gittleson (@bgittleson) November 26, 2019

At approximately 9:15 a.m. ET, the lockdown at the White House was reported and reporters were let outside. According to White House reporter Ben Gittleson of ABC News, the plane was not believed to be hostile.

The White House and Capitol were placed on lockdown this morning after reports of an aircraft in restricted airspace. U.S. officials say the plane was not believed to be hostile. https://t.co/fzy1fIJz4J — Ben Gittleson (@bgittleson) November 26, 2019

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.