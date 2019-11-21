Netflix New Releases, December 2019: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of December 2019 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.
There will also be a number of new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.
Among the new additions to Netflix next month are The Witcher, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, The Confession Killer, and much more.
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in December 2019.
Everything Coming To Netflix In December 2019
Movies
6 Underground (12/13)
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (12/5)
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (12/1)
A Family Man (12/15)
After The Raid (12/19)
Austin Powers in Goldmember (12/1)
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (12/1)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (12/1)
Burlesque (12/16)
Como caído del cielo (12/24)
Cut Bank (12/1)
Dead Kids (12/1)
Die Another Day (12/31)
Dil Dhadakne Do (12/15)
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (12/12)
From Paris with Love (12/8)
GoldenEye (12/31)
Heartbreakers (12/31)
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (12/28)
It Comes at Night (12/9)
Karthik Calling Karthik (12/15)
Lawless (12/29)
Let’s Dance (12/4)
Malcolm X (12/1)
Marriage Story (12/6)
Red Dawn (12/31)
Searching for Sugar Man (12/1)
Sweet Virginia (12/1)
Sweetheart (12/25)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (12/1)
The App (12/26)
The Danish Girl (12/16)
The Secret Life of Pets 2 (12/27)
The Sky Is Pink (12/11)
The Tribes of Palos Verdes (12/1)
The Two Popes (12/20)
The World Is Not Enough (12/31)
Tomorrow Never Dies (12/31)
War on Everyone (12/3)
TV
A Family Reunion Christmas (12/9)
Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (12/30)
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (12/5)
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (12/6)
CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 (12/24)
Crash Landing on You (12/24)
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (12/18)
Eastsiders: Season 4 (12/1)
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo (12/3)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers (12/26)
Fuller House: Season 5 (12/6)
Glow Up (12/6)
Greenleaf: Season 4 (12/5)
Home for Christmas (12/5)
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father (12/12)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (12/14)
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (12/27)
Le Bazar de la Charité (12/26)
Los Briceño (12/4)
Lost in Space: Season 2 (12/24)
Magic for Humans: Season 2 (12/4)
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (12/10)
Nightflyers: Season 1 (12/2)
Outlander: Season 3 (12/10)
Private Practice: Season 1-6 (12/22)
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (12/17)
Soundtrack (12/18)
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (12/6)
Team Kaylie: Part 2 (12/2)
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 (12/6)
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 (12/24)
The Chosen One: Season 2 (12/6)
The Confession Killer (12/6)
The Degenerates: Season 2 (12/31)
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (12/30)
The Gift (12/27)
The Last O.G.: Season 2 (12/4)
The Magicians: Season 4 (12/16)
The Neighbor (12/31)
The Witcher (12/20)
Three Days of Christmas (12/6)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (12/3)
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1 (12/23)
Triad Princess (12/6)
Twice Upon a Time (12/19)
Ultraviolet: Season 2 (12/19)
V Wars (12/5)
Virgin River (12/6)
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (12/31)
You: Season 2 (12/26)
Leaving Netflix
About a Boy (12/31)
Africa: Season 1 (12/2)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11 (12/25)
Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1 (12/14)
Billy Elliot (12/31)
Black Hawk Down (12/31)
Blue Planet II: Season 1 (12/2)
Christmas with the Kranks (12/31)
Daddy Day Care (12/31)
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (12/31)
Frasier: Season 1-10 (12/31)
Frasier: The Final Season (12/31)
Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice (12/2)
Frozen Planet: Season 1 (12/2)
Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey (12/2)
George of the Jungle 2 (12/19)
Get Santa (12/11)
Helix: Season 2 (12/15)
Jackie Brown (12/31)
Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1 (12/25)
Leap Year (12/31)
Life (12/2)
Life On Location (12/2)
Life Story (12/2)
Merlin: Season 1-5 (12/14)
Miss Me This Christmas (12/18)
Mona Lisa Smile (12/31)
Nature’s Great Events: Series 1 (12/2)
Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1 (12/2)
Planet Earth II (12/2)
Planet Earth: Season 1 (12/2)
Pulp Fiction (12/31)
Rain Man (12/31)
Rocky (12/31)
Rocky II (12/31)
Rocky III (12/31)
Rocky IV (12/31)
Rocky V (12/31)
Schindler’s List (12/31)
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (12/25)
Tears of the Sun (12/31)
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1 (12/2)
The Crow (12/31)
The Dark Crystal (12/31)
The Hunt: Season 1 (12/2)
The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1 (12/2)
The Pink Panther (12/31)
Thor: Ragnarok (12/4)
Wet Hot American Summer (12/31)
White Christmas (12/31)
Winter’s Bone (12/31)
XXX: State of the Union (12/31)
Yoga Hosers (12/1)
You Can’t Fight Christmas (12/18)