Netflix New Releases, December 2019: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of December 2019 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.

There will also be a number of new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.

Among the new additions to Netflix next month are The Witcher, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, The Confession Killer, and much more.

apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in December 2019.

Everything Coming To Netflix In December 2019

Movies

6 Underground (12/13)

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (12/5)

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (12/1)

A Family Man (12/15)

After The Raid (12/19)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (12/1)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (12/1)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (12/1)

Burlesque (12/16)

Como caído del cielo (12/24)

Cut Bank (12/1)

Dead Kids (12/1)

Die Another Day (12/31)

Dil Dhadakne Do (12/15)

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (12/12)

From Paris with Love (12/8)

GoldenEye (12/31)

Heartbreakers (12/31)

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (12/28)

It Comes at Night (12/9)

Karthik Calling Karthik (12/15)

Lawless (12/29)

Let’s Dance (12/4)

Malcolm X (12/1)

Marriage Story (12/6)

Red Dawn (12/31)

Searching for Sugar Man (12/1)

Sweet Virginia (12/1)

Sweetheart (12/25)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (12/1)

The App (12/26)

The Danish Girl (12/16)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (12/27)

The Sky Is Pink (12/11)

The Tribes of Palos Verdes (12/1)

The Two Popes (12/20)

The World Is Not Enough (12/31)

Tomorrow Never Dies (12/31)

War on Everyone (12/3)

TV

A Family Reunion Christmas (12/9)

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (12/30)

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (12/5)

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (12/6)

CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 (12/24)

Crash Landing on You (12/24)

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (12/18)

Eastsiders: Season 4 (12/1)

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo (12/3)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (12/26)

Fuller House: Season 5 (12/6)

Glow Up (12/6)

Greenleaf: Season 4 (12/5)

Home for Christmas (12/5)

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father (12/12)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (12/14)

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (12/27)

Le Bazar de la Charité (12/26)

Los Briceño (12/4)

Lost in Space: Season 2 (12/24)

Magic for Humans: Season 2 (12/4)

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (12/10)

Nightflyers: Season 1 (12/2)

Outlander: Season 3 (12/10)

Private Practice: Season 1-6 (12/22)

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (12/17)

Soundtrack (12/18)

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (12/6)

Team Kaylie: Part 2 (12/2)

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 (12/6)

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 (12/24)

The Chosen One: Season 2 (12/6)

The Confession Killer (12/6)

The Degenerates: Season 2 (12/31)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (12/30)

The Gift (12/27)

The Last O.G.: Season 2 (12/4)

The Magicians: Season 4 (12/16)

The Neighbor (12/31)

The Witcher (12/20)

Three Days of Christmas (12/6)

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (12/3)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1 (12/23)

Triad Princess (12/6)

Twice Upon a Time (12/19)

Ultraviolet: Season 2 (12/19)

V Wars (12/5)

Virgin River (12/6)

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (12/31)

You: Season 2 (12/26)

Leaving Netflix

About a Boy (12/31)

Africa: Season 1 (12/2)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11 (12/25)

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1 (12/14)

Billy Elliot (12/31)

Black Hawk Down (12/31)

Blue Planet II: Season 1 (12/2)

Christmas with the Kranks (12/31)

Daddy Day Care (12/31)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (12/31)

Frasier: Season 1-10 (12/31)

Frasier: The Final Season (12/31)

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice (12/2)

Frozen Planet: Season 1 (12/2)

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey (12/2)

George of the Jungle 2 (12/19)

Get Santa (12/11)

Helix: Season 2 (12/15)

Jackie Brown (12/31)

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1 (12/25)

Leap Year (12/31)

Life (12/2)

Life On Location (12/2)

Life Story (12/2)

Merlin: Season 1-5 (12/14)

Miss Me This Christmas (12/18)

Mona Lisa Smile (12/31)

Nature’s Great Events: Series 1 (12/2)

Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1 (12/2)

Planet Earth II (12/2)

Planet Earth: Season 1 (12/2)

Pulp Fiction (12/31)

Rain Man (12/31)

Rocky (12/31)

Rocky II (12/31)

Rocky III (12/31)

Rocky IV (12/31)

Rocky V (12/31)

Schindler’s List (12/31)

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (12/25)

Tears of the Sun (12/31)

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1 (12/2)

The Crow (12/31)

The Dark Crystal (12/31)

The Hunt: Season 1 (12/2)

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1 (12/2)

The Pink Panther (12/31)

Thor: Ragnarok (12/4)

Wet Hot American Summer (12/31)

White Christmas (12/31)

Winter’s Bone (12/31)

XXX: State of the Union (12/31)

Yoga Hosers (12/1)

You Can’t Fight Christmas (12/18)