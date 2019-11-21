UK rapper Stormzy has announced his second album, “Heavy Is the Head”, which is set to release December 13th of this year. Stormzy originally came to prominence in 2014 after his song “Shut Up” went viral on YouTube. Since then, he’s been on the rise, with his first album “Gang Signs and Prayers” winning the 2018 British Album of the Year Award.

Stormzy recently made waves after his performance at the 2019 Somerset festival. Despite having his in-ear microphone blowout during his performance, which caused him to worry during the actual performance, Stormzy still gave one of his best performances yet.

The album was announced on Twitter on November 19, 2019.

It is set to have sixteen tracks on it, a few of which will be collaborations. And one of these collaborations is going to feature Ed Sheeran. Yes, that Ed Sheeran.

Yes, it seems the famous English singer is going to be working alongside Stormzy for this upcoming album, appearing on the eleventh track “Own It.” Sheeran will not be the only one appearing on the track, however. Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy is also set to appear on the same track.

The album overall will feature the talents of a number of artists, including Headie One, Yebbe and H.E.R.