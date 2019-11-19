Saeideh Aletaha: Amateur MMA Fighter, 26, Dies After Fight in Europe

Saeideh Aletaha, a 26-year-old amateur mixed martial artist, sustained head injuries in the ring during a bout over the weekend at Fast and Furious Fight Series 19 which was held at Central Hall in Southampton, England. Aletaha collapsed in the ring during her bout and was never able to recover from her injuries, according to the BBC.

“Saeideh Aletaha was a lovely character with a beautiful soul. Her dedication to the sport was 110% traveling miles every day just to train. She found her place with us just a few months ago but has become apart of the family and will be sorely missed,” a statement from Aletaha’s home gym, Exile Gym, read on Facebook.

“This news comes as a devastating blow to us all at the gym and the whole community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family. If there is any questions or if anyone feels they need support at this time please please do contact us.”

The Fast and Furious Fight Series also commented on the fighter’s death.

“Following the show Saturday we regret to announce that following one of our matches, one of the competitors, Sai Aletaha from Lookborai who lost, unfortunately suffered an injury leaving her in a critical state that she tragically has not recovered from,” a statement posted to their Facebook page read. “All competitors get in prepared that they may be injured and this is something not expected to happen 99.9% of the time.

“But, it can and in this we make the environment as safe as possible with pre and post medicals from a Doctor, and full medical cover through out with Doctor, Paramedic and Ambulance on site alongside our experienced team of staff with numerous first aiders, safety is not something ever skimped on in any of our 19 shows and all matches are made equal. Thoughts of course go out to all family, friends and teammates, if anyone needs any support please come to us or your coaches. Thank you to our team on the night who acted with utmost professionalism and carried their duties out above and beyond to react to the situation, and again we are here for any of you that needs it in this sad time.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Aletaha’s family and friends during this incredibly tragic and difficult time.