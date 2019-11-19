On Monday, the third quarter of a playoff game taking place at Pleasantville High School in Atlantic City, New Jersey was interrupted by a school shooting, leaving three injured.

However, in an act of altruism, the Philadelphia Eagles offered to host the remainder of the game post-shooting. The game is scheduled for Wednesday and is set to live-streamed on NJ.com for free. The event will not be open to the public.

Damon G. Tyner, the Atlantic City prosecutor, has stated that “the venue simply presented an opportunity for criminals to pursue their own form of petty vengeance against one another.” Authorities have yet to release any information in regards to a motive.

Police have identified a victim as one Ibn Abdullah. Mr. Abdullah had recently been in custody at the hospital after being charged with an unlawful weapons offense. Police have not specified as to whether or not the charge has any connection to the shooting.

Since then, five other suspects have been identified. Alvin Wyatt, 31, was faced the most charges, with charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The other four- Vance Golden, 26; Shahid Dixon, 27; Tyrell Dorn, 28; and Michael Mack 27- have all been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Larry White, executive director of the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association, had this to say.

“It’s extremely unfortunate that a senselessly violent act has impacted this game, and there will certainly be a wide range of emotions along both sidelines.”

White continued. “Thanks to the Eagles’ generosity and community spirit, Pleasantville and Camden student-athletes and their families will have an opportunity to write their own ending to this game. They’ll compete on a world-class stage, sending a clear message that violence will not win.”