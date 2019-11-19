Colin Kaepernick worked out for a handful of NFL teams on Saturday, November 9. There was plenty of drama surrounding the workout, after the 32-year-old signal-caller made a late change of plans and relocated his workout from the Atlanta Falcons practice facility to a local high school nearly 60 miles away so that it could be streamed live on YouTube.

The seven teams that made the trip to watch Kaepernick’s workout were the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Redskins.

One of the teams that was not in attendance was the Dallas Cowboys and team owner Jerry Jones recently addressed the entire “circus.”

Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas when he revealed that the Cowboys are currently comfortable under center with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush on the roster. He also believes that Kaepernick’s workout was not in good faith and that it didn’t have much to do about football.

RIGHT NOW on @1053TheFan — Jerry Jones on if Colin Kaepernick better than Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush, “We believe we are in great shape relative to our future” #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/8TQyA6SUF7 — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) November 19, 2019

“We of course, aren’t in the quarterback business. We’re in the business of anytime, anywhere looking for talent — whether we need it now or whether we need it in the future,” Jones said, via TMZ Sports. “So, the way these things work, you had that evaluation for you whether you’re there or you’re not. You have that evaluation. And, I think it’s unfortunate that you can’t just zero in on the business at hand, and that is evaluating a player that might or might not help you win a football game or move the chains within a football game.

“That situation from the get-go probably had a lot more that wasn’t about football involved in it and consequently we got the results of that dynamic.”

Whether Kaepernick ever gets another shot in the NFL remains to be seen, but with the way the latest stunt from all involved went down it is hard to believe that we will see the signal-caller returning to the field in an NFL uniform.