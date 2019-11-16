UFC on ESPN+ 22 Live Stream: Watch Blachowicz vs Jacare Online

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil for UFC on ESPN+ 22 on Saturday, November 16. The event is headlined by a bout between Jan Blachowicz and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. The entire card airs exclusively on ESPN+.

In the co-main event, the legendary Mauricio “Shogun” Rua takes on Paul Craig.

Former UFC champion Renan Barao will entertain the crowd on the preliminary card, while Dana White’s Contender Series star Tracy Cortez is ready to prove she belongs on the big stage when she enters the Octagon in the opening bout of the night.

The preliminary card for UFC on ESPN+ 22 officially kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET when Cortez faces Vanessa Melo before Markus Perez vs. Wellington Turman kicks off the main card at 8:00 p.m. ET.

UFC on ESPN+ 22: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC on ESPN+ 22: Blachowicz vs Jacare

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2019

Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Venue: Ginásio do Ibirapuera

Main Card Card Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN+

How To Watch UFC on ESPN+ 22 Online

The UFC on ESPN+ 22 main card will begin this Saturday, November 16, at 8:00 P.M. and can be watched online with ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app. Here are your options in detail:

ESPN+

To watch UFC on ESPN+, you must be subscribed to ESPN+. Once you are subscribed to the streaming service. After the event is ordered, you can watch online via your mobile device, computer, Roku, Apple TV, or any device that has the ESPN app. ESPN+ costs $4.99/month.

ESPN+ Prelims

UFC on ESPN+ 22 prelims begin at 5:00 P.M, you may stream the fights for via WatchESPN or ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass. ESPN+ is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand content on TVs, computer or mobile device. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. Once signed up, simply download the Watch ESPN for your computer, phone or mobile device to start streaming.

UFC on ESPN+ 22 Fight Card

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Ronaldo Souza

Paul Craig vs. Mauricio Rua

Jared Gordon vs. Charles Oliveira

Antonio Arroyo vs. Andre Muniz

Markus Perez vs. Wellington Turman

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

James Krause vs. Sergio Moraes

Eduardo Garagorri vs. Ricardo Ramos

Bobby Green vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Warlley Alves vs. Randy Brown

Renan Barao vs. Douglas de Andrade

Veronica Macedo vs. Ariane Lipski

Tracy Cortez vs. Vanessa Melo