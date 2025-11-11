Sunday Night Football Exposes Chargers O-Line Struggles With Brutal Stats

The Los Angeles Chargers have somehow built a 7-3 record heading into mid-November despite fielding what might be the NFL’s worst offensive line. Their latest victory came over Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, further highlighting this remarkable contradiction.

Football fans generally know the Chargers’ offensive line struggles, but Sunday Night Football’s broadcast put these issues into brutal perspective. When introducing the starting linemen, the broadcast displayed their ProFootballFocus (PFF) grades – and the numbers were staggering.

Historically Bad Line Play

Center Bradley Bozeman ranked dead last among all centers – 36th out of 36. There’s no sugarcoating it.

The situation wasn’t any better elsewhere. Left tackle Austin Deculus also sits at the very bottom of his position group (38th out of 38), while right tackle Trey Pipkins III barely escapes the same fate at 35th out of 36. Right guard Mekhi Becton completes this picture of offensive line futility, ranked 36th among 37 graded right guards.

https://t.co/gAO9SXyfMZ pic.twitter.com/WOLBL5pGky

— 💡 (@ChargersRuined) November 10, 2025

So how are they winning?

Jim Harbaugh’s team is compensating with defensive excellence. The Chargers are currently allowing just 280.2 yards per game (fourth-fewest in the NFL) and 20.3 points per game (seventh-fewest). Their offensive production has been middling at best – making their winning record all the more surprising.

Despite outperforming the Kansas City Chiefs in the standings – the perennial AFC West champions who’ve dominated the division since 2016 – the Chargers aren’t even leading their division. That honor belongs to the Denver Broncos, who hold a one-game advantage with their 8-2 record.

The Chargers will take their improbable winning formula to Jacksonville next Sunday for a Week 11 matchup with the Jaguars. Whether this success can continue with such poor offensive line play remains one of the season’s most fascinating questions.