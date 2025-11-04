Cincinnati Bengals RB Chase Brown Blasts Defense Following Embarrassing Collapse

Bengals running back Chase Brown publicly criticized his team’s defense following their stunning collapse against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, as Cincinnati’s record fell to 3-6 in what can only be described as a heartbreaking defeat.

The drama unfolded in spectacular fashion. Despite trailing 41-27 with just 2:15 left in regulation, the Bengals – led by veteran QB Joe Flacco – mounted an improbable comeback. Flacco orchestrated back-to-back touchdown drives in a mere 81 seconds, giving Cincinnati a 42-41 lead. The second scoring drive came after a rare successful onside kick recovery that momentarily seemed to seal an incredible victory.

With the clock showing just 25 seconds, it appeared the Bengals had pulled off the impossible.

Then disaster struck. Starting from their own 42-yard line, the Bears connected on a stunning 58-yard touchdown to rookie tight end Colston Loveland. The play featured multiple missed tackles by Bengals defenders – a breakdown that would later fuel Brown’s postgame frustration.

The touchdown gave Chicago a 47-42 lead that even the resurgent Flacco couldn’t overcome in the final seconds. For Cincinnati, it was their sixth loss of a season rapidly slipping away.

Brown’s Emotional Outburst Targets Defensive Collapse

In the aftermath, Brown – who hasn’t exactly been a standout performer himself this season – couldn’t contain his emotions while addressing reporters. He placed blame squarely on the defense’s inability to protect their late lead.

“We’ve just got to play complementary football. We put the ball in the endzone and go up a point at the end. Finish the f—ing game, like, just end it. That’s it. That’s what we need to do, just end the f—— game,” Brown lamented.

His raw frustration highlighted the growing tensions within a team whose playoff hopes are fading fast with each passing week.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up the following morning, an NFL analyst and former Super Bowl champion warned that Brown’s decision to air the team’s issues publicly could create even deeper problems in the locker room – potentially leading to physical confrontations among teammates.

The defensive collapse overshadowed what had been a remarkable performance by Flacco, who continues to defy age expectations while filling in at quarterback. His ability to engineer two quick scoring drives should have been the story of the game.

Instead, Cincinnati faces questions about team unity and defensive execution as they prepare for next week’s matchup.