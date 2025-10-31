Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Dressed As God For Halloween

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts turned heads with his Halloween costume this year. Fans initially confused his outfit for Mr. Johnson from ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” but Hurts was actually portraying God – specifically, Morgan Freeman’s version from the 2003 comedy “Bruce Almighty.”

The Freeman portrayal of the Almighty has become one of the actor’s most recognizable roles in the later part of his career. Rather than choosing the character’s signature all-white suit, Hurts went with God’s janitor disguise from early in the film – which explains why many mistook it for the Abbott Elementary character.

“Bruce Almighty” follows Jim Carrey as a frustrated Buffalo news reporter who’s temporarily granted divine powers, only to discover that being God isn’t as simple as it seems.

Well I was wildly incorrect 💀 a W costume still 🔥 https://t.co/SFS2hzLxtD pic.twitter.com/sZQha03agb — 2K SA (2025 NFL MVP) (@BarkleysBurner_) October 29, 2025

Hurts has been playing nearly divine football this season.

The Eagles QB has been remarkable through six games, completing 70.2% of his passes for 1,677 yards with an impressive 15 touchdowns against just one interception. He’s also contributed 207 yards and five scores on the ground, helping Philadelphia to a 6-2 record.

After exacting revenge on the New York Giants last weekend, Hurts and the defending Super Bowl champions will face the Green Bay Packers in a Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup that should test their heavenly performance so far this season.