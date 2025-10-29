Jaylen Brown Trolls LeBron with Turkish Hair Transplant Call During Live Stream

Jaylen Brown turned an embarrassing moment into comedy gold after his painted-on hairline smudged onto OG Anunoby’s jersey during the Celtics’ season opener against the Knicks. Instead of hiding from the viral incident, Brown faced it head-on with a live-streamed haircut.

The Celtics star didn’t hold back during the stream, playfully blaming his receding hairline on the pressures of playing in one of basketball’s most demanding markets.

“I blame Boston. 10 years of media, stress, championships. This is y’all fault,” Brown quipped while getting his fresh cut.

In perhaps the most entertaining moment of the stream, Brown placed a call to LeBron James – who’s had his own well-documented struggles with hair loss – seeking advice about traveling to Istanbul, Türkiye (widely considered the hair transplant capital of the world).

The conversation quickly went viral across social media.

Jaylen Brown called LeBron James to ask if going to Turkey would fix his hairline 😭 pic.twitter.com/3i8d5fDF25 — sea✰ (@destroynectar) October 28, 2025

Jaylen Brown is now looking at flights to Türkiye 💀 pic.twitter.com/FRkVhp7YO5 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 28, 2025

Brown’s ability to laugh at himself comes while he’s shouldering increased responsibilities for Boston this season. With Jayson Tatum sidelined by an Achilles tear suffered during last spring’s playoff matchup against the Knicks, Brown has stepped up as the team’s clear leader.

He’s averaging 26 points per game so far.

The numbers tell the story of Brown’s expanded role – he’s contributing 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting an efficient 50% from the field. Despite his individual performance, the defending champions have struggled out of the gate with a surprising 1-3 record.

Brown and the Celtics – sporting both a new-look lineup and his new haircut – will look to get back on track Wednesday when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers, one of this season’s betting favorites for the NBA title.