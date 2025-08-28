Denzel Washington Expresses Fatigue with Film Industry

Every time Denzel Washington hits the promotional circuit for a new film, he brings that refreshing “don’t give a damn” attitude that comes naturally when you’re 70 years old and widely regarded as one of the greatest actors who’s ever graced the screen.

During last year’s Gladiator 2 press tour, Washington was absolutely on fire. His viral moments included casually admitting to “shooting dope,” making King Charles wait because he “makes his own rules,” and revealing an ultimately-cut kissing scene with another male actor during filming.

Now, while promoting his latest Spike Lee collaboration Highest 2 Lowest, Washington has shifted to a more confrontational tone. He’s taken aim at Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and criticized young actors who’ve gained fame through popularity rather than actual talent.

The legendary actor recently told GQ something even more surprising – he’s completely stopped watching films altogether.

“I don’t watch movies, man. I really don’t. I’m just being honest with you! I don’t watch movies! I don’t go to the movies. I don’t watch movies. … I’m tired of movies. Yeah,” Washington admitted.

Despite his personal fatigue with viewing films, Washington isn’t stepping away from making them.

Thankfully, he still enjoys creating the art he’s tired of consuming.

Following Highest 2 Lowest, industry insiders suggest he’ll appear in Ryan Coogler’s third Black Panther installment – continuing his remarkable career that spans decades of unforgettable performances.

Highest 2 Lowest marks the fifth collaboration between Lee and Washington – a creative partnership that’s previously delivered classics like Mo’ Better Blues (1990), Malcolm X (1992), He Got Game (1998), and Inside Man (2006). Their working relationship has consistently produced some of cinema’s most powerful moments over the past 30+ years.

The film – reimagining Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic High and Low – features an impressive ensemble alongside the two-time Oscar winner. Jeffrey Wright, ASAP Rocky, and Ilfenesh Hadera bring considerable talent to the project, while rap sensation Ice Spice makes her feature film debut. Dean Winters and John Douglas Thompson round out the cast in what critics are calling a tense, thought-provoking thriller.

Highest 2 Lowest is currently playing in select theaters and will begin streaming on AppleTV+ starting September 5.