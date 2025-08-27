The much-discussed romance between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson has reportedly been exposed as nothing more than a publicity stunt.

The pair, who starred together in the critically acclaimed revival of The Naked Gun, had audiences convinced they’d found love on set. Their apparent relationship emerged around the film’s August premiere – which has since become a box office success, generating over $87 million worldwide against its $40 million production budget.

Neeson and Anderson certainly played the part convincingly. They were spotted being affectionate throughout the promotional tour, including a particularly cozy appearance in a Letterboxd video where they discussed their favorite comedy films.

The “Taken” star even declared he was “madly in love” during a joint appearance with Anderson on The Today Show.

It was all an act.

Industry insiders now claim the relationship was fabricated entirely as a marketing strategy. “Sources tell say their headline-grabbing ‘romance’ was pure Hollywood PR, cooked up oeto sell tickets for The Naked Gun reboot,” according to recent reports.

One source close to the production revealed to Naughty But Nice: “Their chemistry was real on camera, but off? It was strictly business. Pamela Anderson is a pro, Liam Neeson is a pro — they knew leaning into the rumors would get attention.”

The revelation explains why reports recently emerged that the couple is “no longer together” – there was no actual breakup because they weren’t dating in the first place.

Following The Naked Gun’s success, Neeson is returning to the action genre that’s defined his later career. He’s attached to several upcoming projects – 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, Cold Storage, Hotel Tehran, and The Mongoose.

Anderson, 58, continues her career resurgence with roles in forthcoming films Rosebush Pruning and Place To Be.

About The Naked Gun

The official synopsis describes the film: “Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer and from producer Seth MacFarlane. Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.”